Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €7.87 ($8.03) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

