American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
American Aires Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About American Aires
