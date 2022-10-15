American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

American Aires Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

