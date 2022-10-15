Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Agricultural Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:ACGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.79 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

