ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

Shares of ADVOF opened at $19.12 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.