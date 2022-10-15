ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ADFJF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

