Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rises By 66.0%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

