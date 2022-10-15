Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aben Resources Price Performance

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

