adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
adidas Stock Performance
adidas stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. adidas has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
