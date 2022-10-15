adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. adidas has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

