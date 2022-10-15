Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Acreage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Acreage has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.05.
Acreage Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.