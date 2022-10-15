Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Acreage has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.05.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

