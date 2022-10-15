Analyzing IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) & Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IMAC has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,507.72%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $101.31 million 0.36 -$90.93 million N/A N/A IMAC $14.39 million 0.59 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

IMAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 15 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

