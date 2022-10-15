Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) & Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A -29.25% 1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 2.81 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Consumer Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conversion Labs.

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Consumer Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conversion Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

