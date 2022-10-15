Reviewing Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million $0.07 5.24 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.2% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A SES AI 0 1 0 0 2.00

SES AI has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 7.85% N/A N/A SES AI N/A -6.40% -3.14%

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats SES AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

