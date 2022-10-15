Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market cap of C$23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

