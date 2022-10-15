Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.50.

Shares of EQX opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

