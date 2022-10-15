Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €53.00 to €52.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 173092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

HENKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.