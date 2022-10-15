Critical Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Check and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sterling Check presently has a consensus price target of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 588.07%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.4% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sterling Check and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.81 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -267.68 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.14 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.28

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30% Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32%

Summary

Sterling Check beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

