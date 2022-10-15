Head-To-Head Survey: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) versus Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 31.14% 16.53% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.4% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMB Financial and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial $773.09 million 2.83 $240.72 million $3.97 9.20

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMB Financial and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats AMB Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

