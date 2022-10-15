Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Financial Contrast

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) and Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Progressive Care and Trees, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Trees 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Trees shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Trees shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Progressive Care and Trees’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.85 million 0.68 $220,000.00 N/A N/A Trees $5.93 million 3.26 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than Trees.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and Trees’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -4.69% N/A -16.42% Trees -54.32% -63.23% -26.63%

Volatility & Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trees has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive Care beats Trees on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

