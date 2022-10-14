TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $4.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.01.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.