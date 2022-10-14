Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

