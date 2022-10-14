Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $5,347,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

