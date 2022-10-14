Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.