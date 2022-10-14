Cwm LLC Buys 17,375 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.