Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
