Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Celanese Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

