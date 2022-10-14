Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 43,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

