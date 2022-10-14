Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

