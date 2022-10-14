Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Edmp Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

