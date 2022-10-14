AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.