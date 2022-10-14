Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 44,260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.