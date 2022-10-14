Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

