Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 183,976 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.