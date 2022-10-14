Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

