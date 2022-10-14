Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 7,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

