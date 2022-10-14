Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

