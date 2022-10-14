Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

