Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

