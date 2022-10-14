Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $119,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

