Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

