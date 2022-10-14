NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.9% during the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 614,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after buying an additional 190,562 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

