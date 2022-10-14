True North Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

