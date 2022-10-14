Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 348 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

