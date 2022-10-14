Private Capital Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 331.9% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 230,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.