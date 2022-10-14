Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

