Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

