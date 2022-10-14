Apexium Financial LP Sells 261 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

