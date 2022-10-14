Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

