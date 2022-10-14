Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.