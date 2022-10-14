The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

