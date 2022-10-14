The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.